U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Thomas Cacciola, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, guides an Assault Amphibious Vehicle from the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham, during exercise Cobra Gold, at Laem Chabang International Terminal, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is an important element of the United States' and all other participating nations' regional military to military engagement efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 04:11 Photo ID: 3158896 VIRIN: 170211-M-AR450-1060 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.55 MB Location: LAEM CHABANG INTERNATIONAL TERMI, TH Hometown: PARIS, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.