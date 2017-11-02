(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner [Image 2 of 10]

    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, speaks to guests of the 1st annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards dinner at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 11, 2017. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 01:29
    Photo ID: 3158850
    VIRIN: 170211-M-GR217-026
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    US Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    MCI-WEST
    GR217
    Brian Bekkala
    Marine Corps Instillations West
    Cpl Bekkala
    Brig. Gen. Killea
    CPHS
    Camp Pendleton Historical Society

    • LEAVE A COMMENT