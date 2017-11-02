Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 01:25 Photo ID: 3158842 VIRIN: 170211-M-GR217-067 Resolution: 2206x1471 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.