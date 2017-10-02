170210-N-JH293-199 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) Royal Thai Navy Capt. Bandit Cheanuim, Deputy Chief of Staff, Amphibious Squadron, speaks with Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in Sattahip, Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 00:37 Photo ID: 3158820 VIRIN: 170210-N-JH293-199 Resolution: 6599x4399 Size: 990.56 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.