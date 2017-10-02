170210-N-JH293-158 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) Watchstanders aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) prepare to arrive pierside in Sattahip, Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 00:37 Photo ID: 3158817 VIRIN: 170210-N-JH293-158 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 916.26 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.