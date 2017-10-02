Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand

170210-N-JH293-122 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) Lt. Col. Michael Ogden, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, greets Royal Thai Navy Capt. Bandit Cheanuim, Deputy Chief of Staff, Amphibious Squadron, after the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) arrives in Sattahip, Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

