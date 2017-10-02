Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand

170210-N-JH293-193 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) gives a tour of the ship to Royal Thai Navy officers in Sattahip, Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
