A P-51 Mustang, a TF-51 Mustang, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian piots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims)

