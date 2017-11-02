(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 2 of 10]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A P-51 Mustang, a TF-51 Mustang, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11 , 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and TF-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 00:37
    Photo ID: 3158808
    VIRIN: 170211-F-KK391-0007
    Resolution: 4660x3165
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Ceritification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Training and Certification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Combat Command
    Tucson
    Shaw Air Force Base
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    D-M
    Heritage Flight
    Moody Air Force Base F-22 Demo
    F-16 Demo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT