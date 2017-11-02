A P-51 Mustang, a TF-51 Mustang, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11 , 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and TF-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims)

