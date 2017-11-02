Heritage Flight 2017

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The 20th annual training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

