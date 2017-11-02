A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, A-10C Thunderbolt II, a P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51 Mustang fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The 20th annual training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3158802
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-OF524-0250
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
