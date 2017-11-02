A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The 20th annual training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3158798
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-OF524-0383
|Resolution:
|3508x1973
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
