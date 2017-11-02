An F-35 Lightning II, a P-47 Thunderbolt and a P-38 Lightning perform a fly over during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

