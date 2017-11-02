An American flag rests in a P-51 Mustang as it taxis down the flightline during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

