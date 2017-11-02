An American flag rests in a P-51 Mustang as it taxis down the flightline during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 21:27
|Photo ID:
|3158688
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-HX271-0531
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
