(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 10 of 10]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Steffen 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a fly over during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 21:27
    Photo ID: 3158681
    VIRIN: 170211-F-HX271-0040
    Resolution: 4084x2297
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course
    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F16
    Demonstration
    F-35
    Air Force
    USAF
    Heritage Flight
    P-51

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT