A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a fly over during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 21:27 Photo ID: 3158681 VIRIN: 170211-F-HX271-0040 Resolution: 4084x2297 Size: 3.5 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.