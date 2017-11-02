A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 15:53
|Photo ID:
|3158504
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-SQ280-284
|Resolution:
|3157x2101
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT