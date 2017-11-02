Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 15:53
|Photo ID:
|3158498
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-SQ280-141
|Resolution:
|3938x2215
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT