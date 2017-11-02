Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

