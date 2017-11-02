Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 15:53 Photo ID: 3158495 VIRIN: 170211-F-SQ280-128 Resolution: 3330x2215 Size: 2.88 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.