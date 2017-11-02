(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 5 of 10]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mya Crosby 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 15:53
    Photo ID: 3158495
    VIRIN: 170211-F-SQ280-128
    Resolution: 3330x2215
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

