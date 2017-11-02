(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course [Image 2 of 10]

    2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The course featured aerial demonstrations from historic and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Heritage Flight

