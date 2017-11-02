2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course

A TF-51 Mustang and a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thanderbolt II sit on the flight line during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

