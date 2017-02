A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation over historic aircraft during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year’s HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustangs, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3158478 VIRIN: 170211-F-WQ860-120 Resolution: 5656x3771 Size: 9.4 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.