A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation over historic aircraft during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017.Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3158473 VIRIN: 170211-F-WQ860-080 Resolution: 5124x3416 Size: 7.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.