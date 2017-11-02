A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang break out of a formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The course featured aerial demonstrations from historic and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 15:58
|Photo ID:
|3158471
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-WQ860-108
|Resolution:
|4261x2841
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT