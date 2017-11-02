A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang break out of a formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The course featured aerial demonstrations from historic and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

Date Taken: 02.11.2017
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Cetification Course, by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.