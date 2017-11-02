Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command (left), addresses Col. Martin Klein, U.S. Army Support Activity-Fort Dix commander, and members of the ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council during a meeting Nov. 11 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Retiree Council meets quarterly to discuss ways in which it can assist military retirees.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 13:37 Photo ID: 3158449 VIRIN: 170211-A-FZ134-002 Resolution: 2453x2734 Size: 4.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve leader lends voice to ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.