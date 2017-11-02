(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve leader lends voice to ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council

    Army Reserve leader lends voice to ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command (left), addresses Col. Martin Klein, U.S. Army Support Activity-Fort Dix commander, and members of the ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council during a meeting Nov. 11 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Retiree Council meets quarterly to discuss ways in which it can assist military retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 13:37
    Photo ID: 3158449
    VIRIN: 170211-A-FZ134-002
    Resolution: 2453x2734
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leader lends voice to ASA-Fort Dix Retiree Council, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    ASA
    JB MDL
    ASA-Dix
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Retiree Council
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    U.S. Army Support Activity
    ASA-Fort Dix
    Troy D. Kok

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT