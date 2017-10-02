Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command (right of center), meets with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support ceremony Nov. 10 at the State House in Trenton, New Jersey. The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support, which is critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of Army Reserve and National Guard units.

This work, Army Reserve leader supports New Jersey ESGR, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.