    Army Reserve leader supports New Jersey ESGR [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve leader supports New Jersey ESGR

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, meets with New Jersey’s Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno prior to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie hosting an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support ceremony Nov. 10 at the State House in Trenton, New Jersey. The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support, which is critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of Army Reserve and National Guard units.

