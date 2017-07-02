MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with Battery C, Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit begin setting up an M777 Howitzers during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb.10, 2017. MEU-EX is a command and control exercise involving all communication and control agencies from the Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Ground Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 13:27 Photo ID: 3158437 VIRIN: 170207-M-KN503-014 Resolution: 1434x956 Size: 79.43 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder in the Clouds [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.