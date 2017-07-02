MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif – Marines with Battery C, Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit set up an M777 Howitzer during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb.10, 2017. MEU-EX is a command and control exercise involving all communication and control agencies from the Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Ground Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 13:28
|Photo ID:
|3158431
|VIRIN:
|170207-M-KN503-0952
|Resolution:
|1440x810
|Size:
|154.53 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thunder in the Clouds [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
