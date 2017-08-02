(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunder in the Clouds [Image 11 of 15]

    Thunder in the Clouds

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with Battery C, Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit adjust their position during the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb.10, 2017. MEU-EX is a command and control exercise involving all communication and control agencies from the Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Ground Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder in the Clouds [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

