    Uncasing [Image 1 of 3]

    Uncasing

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Lt. Col. Stephen Phillips, commander of the 1-36 Inf. Regiment, and Command Sergeant Major Derrick Garner uncased their colors, signifying the transfer of authority. This act marked the 1-36 Inf. Regiment’s arrival and assumption of a leadership role in support of the Resolute Support Mission. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uncasing [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Uncasing
    Casing
    Transfer of Authority

    1st Cavalry Division
    Airfield
    Bagram
    USFOR-A
    1 CD
    1 AD
    1st Armored Division
    Transfer of Authority
    3CR
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    1-36 Infantry Regiment Afghanistan

