Lt. Col. Stephen Phillips, commander of the 1-36 Inf. Regiment, and Command Sergeant Major Derrick Garner uncased their colors, signifying the transfer of authority. This act marked the 1-36 Inf. Regiment’s arrival and assumption of a leadership role in support of the Resolute Support Mission. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina)
This work, Uncasing [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
