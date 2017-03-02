Lt. Col. Stephen Phillips, commander of the 1-36 Inf. Regiment, and Command Sergeant Major Derrick Garner uncased their colors, signifying the transfer of authority. This act marked the 1-36 Inf. Regiment’s arrival and assumption of a leadership role in support of the Resolute Support Mission. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina)

