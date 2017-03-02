(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Transfer of Authority [Image 3 of 3]

    Transfer of Authority

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    The 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Tiger, transferred authority for force protection in the Bagram Ground Defense Area to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Spartan, during a Feb. 4 ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:31
    Photo ID: 3158397
    VIRIN: 170211-A-UZ536-004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: AF
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Uncasing
    Casing
    Transfer of Authority

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Airfield
    Bagram
    USFOR-A
    1 CD
    1 AD
    1st Armored Division
    Transfer of Authority
    3CR
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    1-36 Infantry Regiment Afghanistan

