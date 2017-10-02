(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft movement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5]

    Aircraft movement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170211-N-WF272-021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2017) Air department Sailors transfer an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, from the flight deck to the hanger bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during flight operations. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 08:05
    Photo ID: 3158328
    VIRIN: 170211-N-WF272-021
    Resolution: 3000x1889
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft movement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft movement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Medical Training Team Drill
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Medical Training Team Drill
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Medical Training Team Drill
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Medical Training Team Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    flight ops
    Pacific
    MH-60S
    LHD 6
    HSC 25
    air department
    Sea Hawk
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT