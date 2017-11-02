USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Medical Training Team Drill

170211-N-XT039-043 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samuel Ellis, left, from Chicago, Ill., evaluates Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Stephens, right, from Day Ridge, Ky., and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class David Sacdal, from San Francisco, Calif., as they practice first aid on Logistics Specialist 1st Class Vaney Lustre, from Davao City, Philippines, during a medical training exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The ship’s Medical Training Team (MTT) members train Sailors to be first responders for injured personnel in the event of a casualty. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

