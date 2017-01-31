(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ICTS trainees conduct live weapons training [Image 6 of 14]

    ICTS trainees conduct live weapons training

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service trainee throws a live fragmentation grenade during training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. ICTS is Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism force and has proven to be an effective fighting force against ISIL. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 07:53
    Photo ID: 3158280
    VIRIN: 170131-A-XH155-302
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICTS trainees conduct live weapons training [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    weapons training
    Iraq
    ISIL
    Operation inherent resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    ICTS

