An Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Trainee throws a live fragmentation grenade during live grenade training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. ICTS is Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism force and has proven to be an effective fighting force against ISIL. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
This work, ICTS trainees conduct live weapons training [Image 1 of 14], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
