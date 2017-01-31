ICTS Trainee Shoots Machine Gun

An Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service trainee fires the MK-19 grenade launcher during live weapons training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. ICTS is Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism force and has proven to be an effective fighting force against ISIL. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

