A P-51 Mustang takes off during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 01:03 Photo ID: 3158092 VIRIN: 170210-F-ID393-267 Resolution: 1975x1159 Size: 857.31 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.