Heritage Flight 2017

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a P-51 Mustang and an F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

