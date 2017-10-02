A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a P-51 Mustang and an F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 01:03
|Photo ID:
|3158089
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-ID393-199
|Resolution:
|4164x2342
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
