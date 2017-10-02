Heritage Flight 2017

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a P-51 Mustang and an F-16 Fighting Falcon fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to safely fly in formations together. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US