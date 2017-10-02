A formation of aircraft fly above a P-51 Mustang during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001. The modern aircraft that participated in this year's HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, P-38 Lightning, P-47 Thunderbolt, T-33 Shooting Star and F-86 Sabre. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017
This work, Heritage Flight 2017, by A1C Nathan Barbour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.