(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leonard Clark, 7th Operations Support Squadron, left, and Tech. Sgt. Gregory Bailleul, 317th Operations Support Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, pose as enemy combatants during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. Training scenarios included Dyess personnel portraying insurgents planting Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, along dirt roads to see if B-1 crews could locate them, report their behavior and conduct simulated air strikes against their positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2013
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3157263
    VIRIN: 130501-F-LP948-569
    Resolution: 3361x2175
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise
    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise
    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise
    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise
    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    Lancer
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT