B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leonard Clark, 7th Operations Support Squadron, left, and Tech. Sgt. Gregory Bailleul, 317th Operations Support Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, pose as enemy combatants during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. Training scenarios included Dyess personnel portraying insurgents planting Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, along dirt roads to see if B-1 crews could locate them, report their behavior and conduct simulated air strikes against their positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

