U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leonard Clark, 7th Operations Support Squadron, left, and Tech. Sgt. Gregory Bailleul, 317th Operations Support Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, pose as enemy combatants during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. Training scenarios included Dyess personnel portraying insurgents planting Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, along dirt roads to see if B-1 crews could locate them, report their behavior and conduct simulated air strikes against their positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3157263
|VIRIN:
|130501-F-LP948-569
|Resolution:
|3361x2175
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
