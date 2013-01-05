B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Mendez, 9th Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, portrays an enemy combatant during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was composed of multiple realistic scenarios where Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the ground directed close air support and precision attacks from Dyess B-1 Bombers against simulated high-value targets attempting to evade detection and capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

