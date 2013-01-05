B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) from Fort Sill, Okla., directs a B-1 Bomber from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was composed of multiple realistic scenarios consisting of both day and night operations where JTACs on the ground directed close air support and precision attacks from Dyess B-1s against simulated high-value targets attempting to evade detection and capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

