A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) from Fort Sill, Okla., directs a B-1 Bomber from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was composed of multiple realistic scenarios consisting of both day and night operations where JTACs on the ground directed close air support and precision attacks from Dyess B-1s against simulated high-value targets attempting to evade detection and capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3157257
|VIRIN:
|130501-F-LP948-477
|Resolution:
|3361x2175
|Size:
|652.51 KB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
