    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) defend their position while directing close air support from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, B-1 Bombers during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was conducted to prepare B-1 aircrews for future contingency operations and to keep JTACs proficient with their combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2013
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3157255
    VIRIN: 130501-F-LP948-379
    Resolution: 3355x2684
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

