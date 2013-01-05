U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) defend their position while directing close air support from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, B-1 Bombers during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was conducted to prepare B-1 aircrews for future contingency operations and to keep JTACs proficient with their combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)
|05.01.2013
|02.10.2017 21:17
|3157255
|130501-F-LP948-379
|3355x2684
|1.32 MB
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
