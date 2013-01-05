B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) defend their position while directing close air support from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, B-1 Bombers during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. The exercise was conducted to prepare B-1 aircrews for future contingency operations and to keep JTACs proficient with their combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

Date Taken: 05.01.2013
Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US