    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller from Fort Sill, Okla., scans the area for enemy combatants during a joint training exercise May 1, 2013, near Snyder, Texas. B-1 Bombers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, provided close air support during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2013
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3157254
    VIRIN: 130430-F-LP948-108
    Resolution: 3104x2008
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s provide close air support during joint training exercise [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    Lancer
    AFGSC

