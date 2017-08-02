U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Clayton, Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), 1st Marine Division, assesses a patient during a mass casualty drill on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. The drill evaluated HQBN’s effectiveness in responding to mass casualty situations in order to further improve coordination between Marines and Sailors within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 22:37
|Photo ID:
|3157220
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-MR595-0092
|Resolution:
|5368x3579
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
