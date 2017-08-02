(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    Mass Casualty Drill

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Clayton, Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), 1st Marine Division, assesses a patient during a mass casualty drill on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. The drill evaluated HQBN’s effectiveness in responding to mass casualty situations in order to further improve coordination between the Marines and Sailors within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 22:37
    Photo ID: 3157217
    VIRIN: 170208-M-MR595-0062
    Resolution: 5240x2948
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Mass Casualty Drill
    Mass Casualty Drill
    Mass Casualty Drill
    Mass Casualty Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Corpsman
    USMC
    Extraction
    Triage
    1st Marine Division
    CLS
    Sailors
    Mass Casualty Drill
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    1st MARDIV
    Headquarters Battalion
    Joint Service
    HQBN
    BAS
    Green Side
    Blue Side

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT