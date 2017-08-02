U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Clayton, Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), 1st Marine Division, triages a U.S. Marine during a mass casualty drill on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. The drill evaluated HQBN’s effectiveness in responding to mass casualty situations in order to further improve coordination between the Marines and Sailors within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez)

