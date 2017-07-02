Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica

The crew of the tanker vessel Maersk Peary departs from the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station, Feb, 7, 2017. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s crew safely escorted the tanker from the station and through the frozen Ross Sea of the coast of Antarctica. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

