    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A crewmember aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star calls out distances between the cutter and the tanker vessel Maersk Peary, Feb, 7, 2017. The Polar Star’s crew is responsible for providing a safe channel through the Antarctic ice for resupply ships that visit the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 20:19
    Photo ID: 3157169
    VIRIN: 170207-G-QL499-044
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 448.63 KB
    Location: AQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica [Image 1 of 3], by CPO David Mosley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    Seattle
    Antarctica
    Deep Freeze
    icebreaker
    Coast Guard
    Sailors
    2017
    Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze

