Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica

A crewmember aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star calls out distances between the cutter and the tanker vessel Maersk Peary, Feb, 7, 2017. The Polar Star’s crew is responsible for providing a safe channel through the Antarctic ice for resupply ships that visit the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

